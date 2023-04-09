FEMAT helps Vanuatu community

Deployed at the request of the Vanuatu government, the FEMAT team, led by the National Disaster Management Office and Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers, along with a medical team of nine staff including doctors and nurses, arrived in Vanuatu to offer aid.

Medical Superintendent at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, Doctor Luke Nasedra confirmed the deployment of the FEMAT team and expressed gratitude to the government for providing assistance, including free medical services to the community.

“So there was a team headed by NDMO and RFMF engineers and together with that we had a medical team of… we were supposed to be twelve staffs, but we ended up with nine staffs including doctors, mostly doctors and nurses.”

Deputy Principal of Onesua Presbyterian College, Brian Seath, also expressed appreciation for the support received.

The FEMAT team is expected to return to Fiji this weekend, having provided vital medical assistance to the Vanuatu community in their time of need.

The team was part of the Fiji contingent deployed to Vanuatu to assist in relief efforts after the country was afflicted by Tropic Cyclone Judy and Kevin last month.