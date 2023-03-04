Fiji Airways cancels Vila services

The airport was closed following Tropical Cyclone Judy and TC Kevin which hit the island nation.

The airline said it is likely that the airport will only re-open after the passing of Tropical Cyclone Kevin which struck last night.

“At this stage, Fiji Airways expects to operate its scheduled flights between Nadi and Port Vila on Monday 6th March. We are also planning supplementary services to accommodate guests whose travel has been affected,” the airline said in a statement.

