 

Fiji Airways cancels Vila services

08:09, March 4, 2023
Fiji Airways has cancelled its services to Port Vila Vanuatu today as Bauerfield International Airport remains closed.

The airport was closed following Tropical Cyclone Judy and TC Kevin which hit the island nation.

The airline said it is likely that the airport will only re-open after the passing of Tropical Cyclone Kevin which struck last night.

“At this stage, Fiji Airways expects to operate its scheduled flights between Nadi and Port Vila on Monday 6th March. We are also planning supplementary services to accommodate guests whose travel has been affected,” the airline said in a statement.

 

