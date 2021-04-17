Fiji-based USP Vanuatu Students Association concerned about ongoing delay in allowances

USP Vanuatu Students Association president Glen Bule said receiving their rent allowance late has become an ongoing problem.

“Some of the students have not been receiving their rent and allowance for some time now,” Bule told the Fiji Sun.

He said some have not received their allowance since last month and they are suffering.

He said students who stay on campus don’t really face problems such as this but students who live off campus face this problem.

“I have had a talk with the finance team regarding the fees of some students. I have made arrangements with the finance team and submitted a list of names yesterday,” he said.

A student who spoke on anonymity said they have not received their rent from the Vanuatu National Provident Fund (VNPF) since December last year.

The student said they spoke with their landlord requesting for more time, but they also understand that their landlord needed money too.

“We have contacted VNPF and they said they are processing it. Some of the students have not even received their allowance for last month.

“I was able to talk to the landlord and they have been understanding and hopefully it gets paid and we are not evicted, “the student added.

Questions were sent to the High Commission of Vanuatu in Suva and no response was received when this edition went to press.

Photo file USP Laucala Campus in Suva, Fiji