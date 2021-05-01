 

Fiji court orders Vanuatu students to pay fines for breaching social gathering protocols

BY: Loop Pacific
12:07, May 1, 2021
The Magistrate Court in the Fijian capital, Suva has today reminded ten Vanuatu tertiary students that they are in a foreign country and should obey its laws.

FBC News reports the students pleaded guilty to charges of failing to comply with the Public Health Protection Notice issued by the Permanent Secretary of Health.

The Court heard they had gathered for a drinking session at a house along Nailuva Road in Suva, and breached social gatherings protocol by doing that.

The students showed remorse in court for breaching the notice which is there to protect people from COVID-19.

The court heard that majority of the students are sponsored by the Vanuatu government.

They have been ordered to pay fines of $300 each within a month.

The Magistrate says failure to pay the fine will result in them serving 30 days imprisonment.

 

Photo source FBC News Caption: Vanuatu students at the Magistrates Court in Suva, Fiji  

     

