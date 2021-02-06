First Backyard Garden Awareness held in Vanuatu’s Wunpuko community

The awareness session organized by Heggar Molisa was the first of its kind for the villagers in the remote area of Wunpuko.

Villagers cannot access all the government services and in relation to agriculture, farmers do not regularly have access to relevant new information.

The backyard garden awareness was attended by mainly women.

“According to the seasonal cropping calendar, vegetable off-season is throughout the festive season but I saw it as an opportunity to conduct this awareness to sit with the people in the community to transfer useful information to them,” said Molisa.

She said, “I have observed that most people in the community lack information on the importance of backyard gardening.

“Most of them are doing backyard gardens but are left out on new information and new cultivation technology.

She said she shared with the villagers how the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is promoting backyard gardens in urban areas of Port Vila.

“The topics discussed during the awareness were, how to establish a backyard garden, soil preparation and what tools to use, how to sow seeds in the nursery before transplanting, how to maintain a backyard garden until harvesting period.

“Villagers have a lot of space but they are not making good use of them, especially investing in backyard gardening.

“I encouraged them to commence backyard garden as fresh vegetables will be accessible at their doorsteps and also to ensure food security.”

The community members that attended the backyard garden awareness also went through a practical session on sowing of seeds to transplanting seedlings.

“A small nursery was established to raise seedlings.

Villagers planted Chinese cabbage, lettuce, herbs, carrots and onion seeds.

Wunpuko communities grow mainly root crops such as banana and manioc.

Photo supplied Caption: Women of Wunpuko learning to transplant seedlings