First batch of Covid-19 vaccines arriving soon in Vanuatu

Due to limited global supply, Vanuatu will be receiving the vaccine in batches, said the Ministry.

“Over the course of 2021, the government expects to receive enough vaccines to vaccinate the initial 20% of the population as per the first phase of its rollout plan,” the MoH stated according to a Vanuatu Daily Post report.

“The first batch of vaccines will be rolled out on Efate and its offshore islands for prioritised groups which includes health workers, frontline workers, elderly or older people years 55 and over and people with existing medical conditions.

“These people are prioritised because they are either at higher risk of catching Covid-19 and or of at most risk of becoming seriously ill or dying if they get the disease.”

The MoH said it is working closely with partners to access the vaccine and prepare systems to safely receive and distribute.

Systems are set in place to help prevent and respond to Adverse Events Following Immunisations (AEFI).

“All vaccines contain a very low risk of adverse reaction (known as AEFI).

“Thorough vaccine trials and regulations are undertaken to ensure safety and efficacy of the vaccine so that the risk is as low as possible.

“As for other vaccines in use for years in Vanuatu, mild reactions can be expected, such as fever, soreness at injection point, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue in the first few days after injection.

“Allergic reactions can occur as well.”

The public is encouraged to get reliable information only from the MoH and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Photo file