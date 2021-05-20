First COVID-19 vaccines batch to bolster Vanuatu’s efforts to protect people

The first batch of vaccines will only “bolster our capabilities to enhance our efforts to protect our people,” Loughman said.

He made the comments as 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country last night.

According to Loughman, Vanuatu has successfully maintained months of COVID-19 free status and consistent infection, prevention and control standards.

“Vanuatu has done a lot to prevent any COVID-19 community transmission.”

The vaccines were made available through the global COVAX facility.

The COVAX Facility — an unparalleled vaccine equity partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness.

"Our sincere thank you to Gavi and the COVAX Facility for the first batch of the vaccines, UNICEF for facilitating the shipment of this vaccine consignment and both UNICEF and WHO for the ongoing technical advice and guidance,” Loughman said.

The government plans to distribute the first vaccines among priority groups, including health workers, frontline workers such as border workers, quarantine facility staff, public transport drivers, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

The mass rollout will commence next month.

Photo supplied Caption: The first batch of 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrive on a flight from Brisbane.