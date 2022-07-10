Flotilla challenges leaders to support Vanuatu's climate change bid

Vanuatu started a campaign to ask the ICJ for an advisory opinion on the human rights impacts of climate change which if successful could have a huge legal impact on climate change work.

While individual countries cannot directly ask for an ICJ advisory opinion, the Charter of the United Nations allows the General Assembly, the Security Council or UN recognised agencies to request an ICJ advisory opinion on contentious legal issues.

The campaign has the support of 1500 civil society organisations (CSO) and several geopolitical blocs, however, the bid is yet to be endorsed by the Pacific Islands Forum.

The mostly student-led drive of more than 20 boats, canoes, and stand up paddlers unfurled an overwater banner on the Suva shore which calls for Pacific leaders' attention on the ICJ bid.

At least 15 Pacific leaders are expected to attend the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM51) next week with senior ministers already in the country for related meetings.

At Friday night's forum foreign ministers' meeting in Suva, Vanuatu formally asked that the ICJ advisory opinion be endorsed.

The Suva flotilla was staged by Pacific youth activists alongside Greenpeace Australia Pacific, 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors, Amnesty International, and other groups.