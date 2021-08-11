Food culture workshop for chefs and stallholders preparing for Vanuatu’s national secondary schools games | Loop Vanuatu

"In 2 weeks’ time, athletes from all over Vanuatu will arrive on our shores and this workshop is very timely. I've never attended anything like this before. I am very grateful because this has given me ideas on how to plan and prepare healthy and delicious meals for our visitors", explained a chef from Uripiv community.

The topics covered at the skills workshops week include kitchen organisation, meal planning and food hygiene.

The initiative is a partnership between the Malampa Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the NSSG 2021, the Malampa Skills Centre and the Malampa Department of Tourism.

Over 2,100 athletics from secondary schools in the six provinces will be participating in the NSSG in Malekula from the 22nd to 27th of August.

The game events will take place at the Wilkins stadium in Lakatoro, as well as Norsup College and Wallarano secondary schools.

The athletes will be hosted by Norsup, Lakatoro, Wallarano and Amelvet schools and Uripiv, Tautu and Litzlitz communities.

Photo supplied Caption: Cooking Coach Christopher Bulememe (front right) prepares a sample dish as workshop participants look on