Former British High Commissioner to Vanuatu dies

The tragic news was relayed in a statement by British Friends of Vanuatu, Gordon Dickinson, last week.

“It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of the death on 9th January of the former British High Commissioner to Vanuatu (1982-85), and founder of the British Friends of Vanuatu, Mr Richard B Dorman CBE,” he stated.

“Like so many expatriates who had the pleasure of serving in Vanuatu, Richard and his wife Anna were deeply moved by the experience of living and working in the newly independent country following years of joint colonial rule.

“Richard played the leading role in the association until he retired as chairman in 1999 and during all of that time his abiding priority for Vanuatu’s younger generation was education, education, education. Throughout his years as chairman and beyond he maintained personal and friendly links with many of Vanuatu’s church and state leaders he had worked closely with during his years of service as British High Commissioner to Vanuatu.”

Dickinson added in November 1999, the late Dorman was awarded the Republic of Vanuatu ‘National Award of Merit’ by then Prime Minister Donald Kalpokas, at a ceremony in London, hosted by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.