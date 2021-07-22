Former Penama youth presidents receive silver jubilee medal

The medals are in recognition for their valuable contribution and services to the people of Vanuatu.

Christopher Gamali from Pentecost, who was Penama PYC President from 2009- 2012, Jefferson Bani from Maewo from 2012 – 2017.

The current president Keith Gama from Ambae also received a medal.

Gama’s position as president will be replaced when an election is carried out this year.

He is also the Vice- President of the Vanuatu National Youth Council under the leadership of current President Morry Ruben.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sport stated that it’s a great achievement on Youth Development for Penama PYC and Penama province in terms of youth development progress since their term commenced in 2009.

The first council executive was established in 2009 under the leadership of Leinasei Simon as former Vanuatu National Youth Council President.

Photo supplied Caption: Former Penama Youth Council Presidents with DG Henry Vira, EO -Rex Thomas and Penama Provincial Youth and Sports Officer- Willie Leo pose for a photo after the medal presentation