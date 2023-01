William died of a heart attack on Saturday afternoon.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016, contesting under the Graon mo Jastis Party (GJP).

Before entering Parliament, William was an Industry Officer in the Tourism and Hospitality industry.

William is from Lelepa Island in Shefa province.

A funeral ceremony for the late William was held Monday at the Parliament house, in Port Vila.

Photo supplied Caption: Former MP, Gillion William