Former Vanuatu PM backs Fiji's Ratu Inoke Kubuabola for PIF top post

Kilman says he has known Ratu Inoke Kubuabola for a long time.

“As Prime Minister and also Foreign Minister of Vanuatu I have had the opportunity to discuss issues relating to the interest of the PIF, the region and also global. I therefore consider Ratu Inoke Kubuabola to be the most preferred candidate for the position of Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum,” Kilman said in a message in support of Ratu Inoke’s campaign.

“His long and distinguished career in Fiji’s Foreign Service as a diplomat and Foreign Minister will enable him to always take a balanced position over the differing and diverse views of member countries. Ratu Inoke does not only possess deep knowledge and understanding of the challenges facing Pacific communities but is passionate about finding solutions to solving them.”

Ratu Inoke, a former Minister and diplomat is one of five Pacific islanders vying for the post of SG for the Pacific Islands Forum.

The other contenders are former Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna, former Director General of the Pacific Community, Dr Jimmie Rodgers, development economist and sole female nominee, Tonga’s Amelia Kinahoi Siamomua and Ambassador Gerald Zackios, the current RMI permanent representative to the United Nations.

Papua New Guinea's Dame Meg Taylor ends her six-year tenure at the helm of the Secretariat in January.

The leaders will have a virtual meeting next week to decide Dame Meg's successor.

Photo supplied Catipn: Former Vanuatu PM Sato Kilman