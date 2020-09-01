Former Vanuatu PM to defend charges

Two former cabinet ministers, charged with similar offences, Matai Seremaiha and Jerome Ludvaune, and former MP, Tom Korr, also pleaded not guilty.

The next stage of the trial was set for Thursday next week.

The bribery and corruption counts are related to the Leadership Code.

They arose after complaints from the current Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, from when he was the Leader of the Opposition during the last Parliament.

Kalsakau filed a police complaint saying officials had been bribed and this ensured his motion of no conference against Mr Salwai as prime minister in 2016 failed.