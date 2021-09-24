Former Vanuatu PM Moana Carcasses leaves politics | Loop Vanuatu

Carcasses handed over the leadership reins of the VGC to Silas Yatan on 15 September according to a report by the Vanuatu Daily Post.

Carcasses was among the 14 former Members of Parliament (MPs) who were jailed in 2016 for bribery charges.

After he was released in October 2017, he decided to resign from politics. In an unforeseen turn, after the President of the VGC vacated his seat, he took back the presidency shortly after in mid 2018.

In the 2020 General elections, VGC managed to secure a seat with the successful election of MP for Shepherds Outer Islands, Willie Pakoa Satearoto.

According to VGC spokeswoman, Marie Louis Milne, during the formation of the government, the current political parties within the coalition government approached Carcasses to ask for his support in forming the Government.

After negotiations, Carcasses gave his full support and remains one of the main people behind the formation of the coalition.

However, the VGC spokeswoman reports that following the political moves earlier this year on social media and the recent pardons where Carcasses was excluded from the group of three former Prime Ministers who were pardoned, he was greatly affected thus his decision to step away from politics.

Carcasses asked VGC supporters throughout Vanuatu to respect his decision.

“If there are any issues with the VGC, Yatan is now the Acting President with Jean-Yves Chabod as the Acting Vice president,” he said.

The other members of the national executive remain. They are: John Edwin Terry — Secretary General, Robert Bohn — Treasurer, Marie Louise Milne — Spokeswoman, with Minister/MP Willie Satearoto and Eric Puyo Festa as members.

Photo file Caption Former Vanuatu Prime Minister and leader of the Vanuatu Green Confederation (VGC), Moana Carcasses