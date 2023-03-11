Forum reaches out to people of Vanuatu after cyclones and quake

Brown, who is also Cook Islands Prime Minister, said the Forum stands ready to assist with the recovery and rebuilding efforts as and when possible.

"Our hearts go out to those in Vanuatu who are now homeless, those hurting, those displaced, those hungry and the many anxiously awaiting news or assistance," he said.

Brown said the ongoing anxiety and trauma caused to hundreds of families during these intensifying events is also an emerging priority.

"We extend to Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau, his government and his people our prayers of strength, fortitude, and unity as they continue to work around the clock, with the support of international partners, to deliver quick responses to the most affected communities.

"We commend development partners including Australia, New Zealand, UN agencies and others already working closely with the Government of Vanuatu to deliver quick responses to those most affected and assist with the reporting and initial assessment of damages.

He said the Forum well understands the mammoth undertaking needed after disasters to refocus efforts to recover, restore and rebuild.

"To our brothers and sisters in Vanuatu, your Forum family stands in solidarity with you. We uphold you in prayers of safety, support, and recovery. You will overcome. You will build back, with resilience and strength," said Forum Chair Brown.

He said these events have reaffirmed the need for the Pacific's efforts to continually drive climate justice for the most vulnerable states, including through initiatives such as the International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion on Climate Change.

The aftermath of cyclones Judy and Kevin in Vanuatu. Photo: VBTC