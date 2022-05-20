France and EU commit over 471 million vatu to the National University of Vanuatu

This operation, financed by a grant from the French Development Agency (FDA) represents a major strategic issue in Vanuatu's education and digital development policy.

The National University of Vanuatu is the country’s first national university.

Through this funding from the FDA, France is supporting the Government of Vanuatu in the structuring of its national multilingual university by supporting the development of its infrastructure, training offer, its governance, its human resources, and its technical, digital and pedagogical means.

This approach is in line with Objective 2.4 of the National Sustainable Development Plan 2016-2030 (NSDP) of Vanuatu, which aims to increase higher education opportunities, including technical and vocational training and skills through a law establishing the National University of Vanuatu (Act No. 34 of 2019 published on 24 January 2020).

A grant of 372 million vatu (€3 million) to support the development of the University.

To carry out its ambitious project, the University must equip itself with the infrastructure and the human and financial resources necessary for its development. It is in this context that the Vanuatu government requested the support of the FDA. A first project was developed for a total amount of over 372 million vatu (€3 million) to fund the construction of infrastructure, the support for the strengthening of governance and institutional, organizational and human capacities, as well as the development and upgrading of academic programs.

A funding of over 99 million vatu (800 K€) for the digital development of the University.

FDA is also financing a project, with funds delegated by the European Union, aimed at developing the NUV’s digital infrastructure by acquiring computer equipment (hardware and software), strengthening human capacities and creating a connectivity network within the NUV's main campus linking it with its peripheral campuses.

This project will act as a boosting catalyst in NUV’s digital strategy and development.

The University will thus be able to position itself as a key player among regional universities in the Pacific.

The accelerated development of the datacenter, documentation centre and language centre will provide students with access to resources essential for their learning.

Photo supplied