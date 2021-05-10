French ambassador in Vanuatu summoned

On Friday 30 April a French military plane made two attempts to land at Bauerfield International Airport despite not having clearance to do so.

The chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority, Jackie Langani, said the aircraft couldn't land at Bauerfield because the authorities hadn't been informed about its mission.

She said the aircraft, which was on a training flight from New Caledonia, breached the state of emergency imposed to control Covid.

Kaloris said the matter is now being dealt with at a diplomatic level.