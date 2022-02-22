Fruit picker accused of killing his mate – as its revealed he recently arrived from Vanuatu

A 66-year-old man died in the early hours of Saturday morning on Fitzgerald Esplanade at Innisfail, North Queensland, after he was discovered by passers-by.

Police allege John Yalu, 36, amputated the older man's lower leg in parklands next to the street.

His social media account is littered with pictures of his young children in Vanuatu, who he left behind in June last year to travel to Australia for work.

Yalu is understood to have been living at a local accommodation facility since arriving in Queensland.

Fellow farm workers and countrymen who lived with the Vanuatu national at the Rankin St property said they were 'shocked' by his arrest, the Courier Mail reports.

They said they flew to Australia on the same plane as Yalu in June last year and all quarantined together before moving into the accommodation centre.

The charges against Yalu were put before Innisfail Magistrates Court on Monday, and he was remanded in custody awaiting a hearing.

Detective Inspector Gary Hunter of Cairns police said it was alleged the amputation occurred after a prior arrangement between the two men.

Police allege the deceased man paid the 36-year-old $5,000 to perform the amputation.

'Police will allege that at 3.48am (Saturday), the deceased person and another male person arrived at a location on Fitzgerald Esplanade at Innisfail,' Det Insp Hunter he said.

'Both the people left the vehicle and went to a grassed area not far away and remained at that location for about 20 minutes.

'A male person has then commenced to saw the deceased person’s leg off using a circular saw.

'A short time later, the male person in this matter has assisted the deceased person, who is 66 years of age, return to the vehicle and a short time later has left the area on foot.

'Police will allege that these two people were known to each other.'

The battery-powered saw used in the incident is believed to belong to the deceased man.

The people who found the man called an ambulance but he died before it arrived.