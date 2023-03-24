Fruitful discussions organised by NUV on Francophonie day

The theme for the panel discussion was “The digital offer in Vanuatu: a tool to promote the Francophonie in a cultural and linguistic diversity?”

The panel members included Daniel Silas, the NUV System & Network Administrator and the Coordinator of the project DIgital REsponse Connecting CiTizens (DIRECCT); Tony Cretier, founder of the Vanuatu Bucket List; Celine Bareus Mates, founder of Hello Vanuatu and CB Vanuatu; and, Kalsyn Lawi, Information Communication Technology Technician at the School of Education (NUV). Students, lecturers, professionals and media attended the two-hour session and contributed to the discussions.

Over 321 million of men and women speak French across the five continents.

The panellists explained why the French language can be a strength in Vanuatu, the relevance to create French digital content and promote its access as well as the opportunity brought by the digitalisation. Daniel Silas introduced the DIRECCT project that aims at developing the NUV’s digital offer to prevent future health or environmental crises, through the establishment of digital infrastructures and the development of e-learning course offerings in both French and English.

Both Cretier and Mates shared their experiences in terms of business development and how languages and digitalisation bring new business opportunities in Vanuatu.

Cretier explained that “the digitalisation cuts down the costs so the same content can now be available in different languages. Not only it is increasing the reach of the services or products, but it is also opening the business to new markets”. The session was also live streamed on the NUV Facebook page thanks to the Vanuatu Cultural Centre to reach a wider audience.

Jean-Pierre Nirua, the NUV’s Vice-Chancellor, said “I am happy that the National University of Vanuatu was invited to participate in celebrating La Francophonie. In a way, the roundtable discussion on a challenging topic is in itself an innovative way to celebrate ‘la langue de Molière’ and stimulate critical thinking amongst the presenters and their audience with students. The university encourages its students to engage in discussing thematic issues relevant to the country and dare to propose solutions in various forms including innovative ways. The bilingual status of the university is one of its unique strengths”.

The development of the NUV is aligned with Vanuatu People’s Plan and the Vanuatu Education and Training Sector Strategic Plan.

The focus of education and training under the NUV and its associated institutions is based on the priorities of the country’s National Human Resource Development Plan 2020-2030 (NHRDP).

Photo supplied