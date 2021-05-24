FSA – Vanuatu pushes for income generating activities for youths in agriculture

The Centre has received watermelon seeds and has distributed the seeds amongst 5 graduates and 15 young farmers for village projects in shared gardens.

“The Rural Training Centre will assist the young farmers on the establishment of the watermelon plots in addition to open pollinated seeds work,” said Peter Koah, the Director Associate of Farm Support Association – Vanuatu.

“Fifteen different type of vegetables were collected to plant; two varieties climbing bean, six varieties eggplants, three tomatoes, one pumpkin, two cucumber and one okra which the Centre will plant and multiply open pollinated seeds that will be used later during disaster and other issues as it arise.”

The activities are funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

Photo supplied