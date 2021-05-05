FSA -Vanuatu provide training and support for cocoa growers

Managed by the Vanuatu Organic Certification Committee, the training covered Pacific Organic Standards, Operational Guidelines and Vanuatu Organic Standards.

“East Malo cocoa growers had 43 farmers participate in a PGS audit which was carried out and corrective actions were recommended following the Vanuatu Organic Standards,” said Peter Koah, the Associate Director of Farm Support Association.

“A training on Peer Review with cocoa organic practices was also carried out at Naviova Village East Malo.”

“There was extensive damage to the cocoa plots following TC Harold and effectively affecting production.”

“Cocoa farmers will have to diversify into short term crops for income generating activities while Farm Support Association – Vanuatu provides support on the rehabilitation of cocoa.”

The activities are funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

Photo Pacific Farmers