Gasoline drought | Loop Vanuatu

The Daily Post quotes the chief executive of Air Taxi, Julia Johnstone, saying the fuel shortage is a disaster.

She said with planes grounded, income stops and companies are left to sit and wait for the expected arrival of more fuel on September 16.

Ms Johnstone said the shortage will impact on medevacs, as the Ministry of Health rely on them to fly people in from the outer islands for life-saving medical treatment.

AVGAS is fuel used on smaller piston engine aircraft flown by Air Taxi and Unity Airlines.

Larger aircraft, such as those flown by Air Vanuatu, run on aviation turbine fuel, or AVTUR, of which there is ample.