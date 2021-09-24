Giving Hands Vanuatu donates wheelchairs to Vila Central Hospital | Loop Vanuatu

The charitable organisation aims to raise funds and accept donations repairs and requirements as needed for the hospital.

Founder of Giving Hands Vanuatu, Carissa Jacobe, said, “The hospital has many needs and we are happy to be able to help meet these needs to support the patients.”

“We have done quite a lot of work and donations for the hospital.”

“We have had plumbers fixed handwriting stations, sinks and toilets in the hospital.”

“We have a cleaning team with P&O crew and Pacific suppliers and scrubbed the ward bathrooms. We fixed a leak in the Children’s Ward.”

This is not the first time the organisation provided support.

The donation follows a series of support and assistance from the body to provide a friendly environment for all patients at VCH.