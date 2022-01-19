Good progress in health sector: Vanuatu Health Minister

Bule said good progress was made in strengthening all 'building blocks', and this progress sets the way for further improvement in 2022.

“There has never been a time in living history when the health sector has been so prominent — and so scrutinized. I am proud of what the team has collectively achieved in 2021. As an educator by profession and by nature, this has been an excellent example of learning-by-doing. The challenges have been many, but the incremental steps to improve our approach in addressing Covid have led us down the path to where we stand today”.

Bule added that on 1 February 2022 the State of Emergency will cease, and a Public Health Emergency will be declared.

The Ministry of Health will then assume responsibility for overseeing all Covid-19 preparedness and response actions, a function fulfilled to date by the National Disaster Management Office.

“This is a fitting move to ensure that the health of the population of Vanuatu is at the forefront of any decisions related to the pandemic, whilst also ensuring economic recovery remains firmly within our sights. To this end, in 2022 one of the main priorities will be to set in place all requirements to ensure that borders can safely open to international travelers. This will require the participation of many sectors and individuals to ensure that we remain vigilant and ready to manage any outcomes, and to adapt and learn as we go. While continuing repatriations, we will intensify vaccination efforts to support this safe opening”.

“We must also adjust our sights to ensure that other health priorities are addressed. The list of health facilities opened or improved in 2021 is impressive but some still remain closed as they await repairs or staffing. This will be prioritized in 2022. Staff welfare is paramount and I will continue to labor to ensure our workforce is adequately protected and remunerated. Clinical services will be a critical area of focus. Indeed, at the last Parliamentary session in November the Government approved significant financing for further bolstering our health system in 2022,” Bule said.

“Change is coming in 2022, as we continue to build on our achievements in 2021 and the years prior. The health sector is committed to do all possible to safely revive the economy to the benefit of all. We will continue to build the health system — block by block —towards better protecting the health and well-being of the people of Vanuatu”.

Photo supplied Caption: Silas Bule Melye Minister for Health