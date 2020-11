The Speaker of Parliament, Gracia Shadrak is also due to take the stand in Salwai's trial for bribery, corruption and perjury.

The prosecution indicated they will call 26 witnesses in the trial which began yesterday.

Two other former ministers are also standing trial, after a complaint by former Opposition Leader and current Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, last year.

Kalsakau himself is due to take the stand today.