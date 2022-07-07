Greens senator calls for backing for Vanuatu on climate change

Vanuatu is one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world and has embarked on an ambitious campaign to take the human rights impacts of climate change to the world's highest court.

In a letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Dr Faruqi said Australia should take a leadership position in supporting its Pacific neighbour.

She said wealthy, colonial countries, including Australia, bear the overwhelming responsibility for causing the climate crisis.

Dr Faruqi said Australia's political and diplomatic support for Vanuatu's cause would be a gamechanger and prove to its Pacific neighbours it has listened to them and is genuinely committed to climate justice.