Health authorities monitor leptospirosis in Vanuatu

Director Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Len Tarivonda said as of 1 February, a total of 33 confirmed cases have been reported to the National Surveillance Unit since TC Harold hit the country in April 2020.

There were 30 cases and two deaths reported in Sanma Province.

Shefa Province reported three cases.

According to a statement by issued by Tarivonda, there are no suspected or confirmed cases from other islands or provinces.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial diseases that affects humans and animals.

It occurs in wild and domestic animals mainly rats, dogs and pigs.

Tarivonda said community awareness sessions are being conducted in both Shefa and Sanma provinces to sensitize the population about leptospirosis and personal household prevention and protection measures.

Leptospirosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, including:

High fever

Headache

Chills

Muscle aches

Vomiting

Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)

Red eyes

Abdominal pain

Tarivonda said anyone suspected of having the symptoms of leptospirosis should visit the nearest health facility.