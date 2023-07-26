Health Messages during Fest’Napuan Music festival

This partnership agreement formalises arrangements between the two parties for the dissemination of health messages during Vanuatu’s premier music festival.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and Fest’Napuan Association have already experienced fruitful collaboration when in 2021, the MoH funded the broadcast of the festival, incorporating key health messages to protect against COVID-19.

This new agreement is another step forward in this partnership to support improved public health, which benefits both the MoH and Fest’Napuan Association.

“First, I would like to congratulate Fest’Napuan Association for providing free and high- quality music shows over four nights for the past 27 years. I thank this dedicated committee of volunteers who see this partnership as an opportunity for our people to have access to critical health information,” said Director Public Health, Dr Jenny Stephens.

“I commend the Ministry of Health and its Health Promotion Unit for initiating this partnership. Fest’Napuan, as the biggest annual cultural event in Vanuatu, is pleased to support the Ministry of Health in disseminating its messages,” said Jean-Pierre Sam, Chair of 2023 Fest’Napuan.

Information to be communicated at the event will focus on the prevention of smoking and influenza and protection from Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI).

These messages are already being addressed during MACFest, for which Fest’Napuan is a key partner this year.

Fest’Napuan will start today Wednesday 26 July and finish on Saturday 29 July, at Saralana Park, Port Vila.

Photo Caption: Director of Public Health, Dr Jenny Stephen, and Chair of Fest’Napuan Association, Jean-Pierre Sam signed the partnership agreement.