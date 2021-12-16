Hopes for reviving tourism in Vanuatu dented by slow vaccinations

Association chairperson Calvin Rhodes said he was disappointed by comments from the director-general at the Prime Minister's Office, Gregoire Nimbtik, that the government does not have a plan to reopen the borders.

"I think it was very concerning actually, and really [highlighted] the shortfalls of the government's planning for vaccination for the countries reopening targets."

Rhodes said Vanuatu needs to keep Covid-19 out of the country due to the limitations of its health care system.

But also that the country's tourism industry is in survival mode after almost 20 months of no tourist arrivals - and another year would completely destroy what is left of the industry.

"Another 12 months of the border's closure is actually going to create another wave of tourism businesses that will not be able to afford to keep their business running again."

Tourism is the main driver of Vanuatu’s economy. Before the pandemic it provided up to 40 percent of the country's GDP, and employed almost 13,000 Ni-Vanuatu people directly, as well as another 38,000 indirectly.

Pacific economies are expected to bounce back in 2022, and tourism will be the sector capable of helping nations like Vanuatu recover, according to the Asian Development Bank's Pacific Economic Monitor launched on Monday.

But Vanuatu has a mountain to climb before it can open for business.

The government has set a target to vaccinate 90 percent of its eligible population against Covid-19; more than 152,000 people.

But by 5 December only about 28 percent of people over 18 had received both doses, and just under 60 percent have had one dose; around 100,000 people.

Vanuatu's health ministry has also announced it will need to inoculate 90 percent of those aged 5 to 18 years old before considering reopening the borders safely.

Rhodes said the government needs to make vaccination a priority and take action as soon as possible.

"Now that they've actually come out and said that they have a lack of planning for that... what I would like to see happen is the Vanuatu government... to actually - rather than say that we are going to create a task force next year - just create an action plan and just start it."

Photo RNZ Pacific file Caption: Port Vila waterfront