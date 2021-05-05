Ifira Community receives Vt100 million stimulus assistance

Spokesperson of the Ifira Council of Chiefs, Manuariki Pakoa Kaltonga, said the payment will be used for the construction of the Chiefs’ Farea Project and the rest will provide forms of income for the community at large in this difficult time.

“We have to understand that Ifira people, being the custodian land owners of Port Vila are unable to cultivate land for gardening. During this COVID-19 crisis we are productively stuck,” he said.

“One of the ways to boost economy is stimulate our own companies.”

Kaltonga said the Farea will be designed in a unique structure and will adequately accommodate meetings, the island’s court system and other community activities.

The unveiling of the Ifira Chiefs’ Farea was uncovered by the Chief of Ifira, Paunimanu Mantoi Kalsakau III and Prime Minister Bob Loughman during the recent handing over of the Vt100 million stimulus payment.

Apart from the Vt100 million stimulus assistance, IPDS shareholders also handed over a cheque of Vt100 million as part of its first loan repayment for the Lapetasi Wharf to the Japanese Government.

The presentation was held in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Internal Affairs, Ishmael Kalsakau and Minister of Finance, Johnny Koanapo as the shareholder minister, IPDS Board and ITL Directors.