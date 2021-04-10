 

Inquiry says planned A220s buy wrong for Air Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
07:05, April 10, 2021
A commission of enquiry in Vanuatu has found Air Vanuatu was wrong to plan the purchase of A220 Airbus aircraft in 2019.

The chairman of the commission, John Path told Justice Minister Esmon Saimon their four month investigation found the A220 is not suitable for Vanuatu.

He said Air Vanuatu doesn't have pilots and engineers for the A220s and there is no hangar space for such planes.

Mr Path said Air Vanuatu is in a serious financial situation and buying the A220s would worsen its position.

Vanuatu announced ambitious growth plans in 2019, with plans to buy four aircraft from Bombardier, with the option for another four.

The company paid a deposit of $US17.5 million dollars.

Under the deal the first plane was due in June last year, the second last October, then May this year and the fourth in May next year.

In March this year the Council of Ministers sacked the airline's board, while the struggling company is expected to receive emergency funding of $US6.4 million dollars from the government.

 

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Air Vanuatu
