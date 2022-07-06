Interchange pays dividend to Vanuatu shareholders

The Minister of Finance and Economic Management Johnny Koanapo and the Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities Jay Ngwele accepted the dividend payment on behalf of shareholders.

“Once again, Interchange proves itself an outstanding success as a local company and Government investment, and a world-class player when it comes to bringing nation-building technology to our island nation,” said Koanapo.

“Vanuatu is full steam ahead in developing its ICT sector locally and in the region, and we are anticipating a rise in investment from new industries as a result of it.”

Interchange built Vanuatu’s only subsea cable in 2014, connecting Port Vila to Suva, Fiji, where it connects the South Pacific to global communications and has since changed the face of ICT in Vanuatu by reducing the cost of bandwidth by more than 80 per cent and increasing usage by over 85 per cent.

“Despite the challenges in recent times due to COVID-19, we are continuing to move forward with our projects so that we can keep delivering high-quality services to the people of Vanuatu,” said Interchange General Manager Willie Karie.

“We are dedicated to advancing our place in the South Pacific as an ICT hub, our arsenal of communications technology is growing and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved so far together with the Vanuatu Government.”

Interchange launched its new satellite service AelanSat this year, and plans are in place to install two more subsea cables that will connect Vanuatu with New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands, to be overseen by Prima DC and their highly specialised team of Ni-Vanuatu technical experts. More cables and the supplementing satellite service ensures uninterrupted connectivity nationwide and will increase investor confidence in Vanuatu as a safe and appealing environment for investment.

Photo supplied Caption: From left: Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Jay Ngwele, Minister of Finance and Economic Management Johnny Koanapo, Interchange Chairman John Ezra; and Interchange General Manager Willie Karie.