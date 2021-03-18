Ituani Centre expands to Vanuatu’s TORBA Province

Ituani which means Service Provider in Malo Language was established on Malo Island in 2015.

It expanded to North East Malekula in 2017.

Ituani Centre was setup to take ICT services to the doorsteps of the people living in remote and rural communities.

The Officer in Charge of Ituani Centre in Sola, Jack Sewen confirmed the centre in Sola provides all the ICT services including secretarial service, computer services and training.

He said people in TORBA could not access the services previously.

Photo supplied Caption: Ituani Centre at Sola, Vanualava