Jane Kanas makes facemasks for Ni-Vanuatu students in Fiji

The Student Learning Specialist at USP started her initiative early this month and has received a lot of interest.

“I started on Friday 23rd April. 4. I have lost count of how many masks I have made, so I have stopped counting because the demand is high, and students will wait outside as I finish off the quantity they require.”

“Each mask is $2, the masks cost more than that but that's part of my contribution towards their safety. Students cannot afford daily disposable masks, so these ones are well suited,” said Kanas.

Kanas is originally from Vanuatu but is now a Fiji citizen.

She started the small business, to only provide for the Ni-Vanuatu students who are away from home.

“Our Wantok students, did not return home for Christmas 2020 and have been in Fiji since January of that year. Many miss their families and are now experiencing this second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The first thing I thought of was that their families would immediately wonder for their safety. As a Ni Vanuatu staff at the university, I felt I needed to do something to show we are family and we can be safe together. Hence, I started making face masks.”

Kanas also said that money received from selling the masks goes towards helping the Vanuatu students.

“So far, the masks have assisted 4 grateful students. The masks are posted in a Facebook group so students know and word passes around fast.”

“Not only Vanuatu students have benefited but also Solomon Island students. There are many more students calling me "Aunty Jane" now and that is such a blessing. I just want them to be safe so they can one day return to their families.”

USP students are on extended Mid-Semester break due to new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Fiji is in a nationwide containment for 2 weeks.

There are 44 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in isolation.