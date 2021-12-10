Japan and UNICEF provide solar refrigerators for Covid-19 vaccines to Vanuatu

The Minister of Health, Silas Bule thanked the two partners for supplying 20 Cold chain equipment that are solar-operated refrigerators and are supplied with a complete health centre lighting kit system. Solar lighting will also improve the service delivery in health facilities at night.

The solar freezers can maintain the recommended temperature to store Covid-19 vaccines of 2 degrees to 8 degrees Celsius. Maintaining this standard temperature is important to ensure the vaccine's quality and effectiveness against coronavirus disease is maintained in order to save lives.

The Cold-chain system handed over today will assist the MOH in achieving the country’s vaccination targets of at least 90% of adults protected with one dose and at least 70% of adults protected with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine nationwide by 20 March 2022.

Minister Bule also encouraged citizens to come forward and get vaccinated as there is no better time than now.

“Get your two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be fully protected”.

Although Vanuatu has not had any community transmission, the global pandemic still presents a serious risk to the country, with the limited resources available to fight the deadly disease.

Photo supplied

Caption: Japan’s Ambassador to Vanuatu, Chiba Hirohisa hands over the solar freezers to Minister of Health, Silas Bule.