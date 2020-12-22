Japan donates new ambulance to Vanuatu’s Santo ProMedical team

Japan’s Ambassador to Vanuatu, Chiba Hirohisa said the vehicle is donated under the Grassroots Grant Assistance of the Japanese Government.

“The Santo ProMedical station has been playing a key role in the delivery of high standard emergency medical services for the local community, on the other hand, it also faces challenges and transport is one of the most serious problems.”

“I believe that this handover of this ambulance will improve the emergency response capacity extending its essential services to the outer sketch of the town.”

ProMedical Santo Station Manager Jerome Sese said the vehicle will improve their services to the remote areas in SANMA province.

“This vehicle is different in that it has a snorkel which can allow the vehicle to ‘breath’ in any water condition so the vehicle can travel to the remote areas crossing rivers without any problem,” said Mr. Sese.