Japan donates new bulldozer to Luganville Municipal Council

Japan’s Ambassador to Vanuatu, Chiba Hirohisa, confirmed the procurement of the machinery was released under Japan’s Economic and Social Development Programme.

Lord Mayor Peter Patty said the bulldozer will be used to generate revenue for the council from time to time during bush clearing and earth moving contracts.

“The council is also preparing to employ an operator to operate this machine with charges impose per hourly rate.”

“On behalf of the people of Luganville, business community and all residents, I wish to thank the government of Japan for acknowledging and providing us with something that would help us segregate and clear the way for new garbage, as well as an incinerator mixing waste around the dump site,” Mayor Patty said.