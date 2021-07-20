Japan to provide 48,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vanuatu

The first batch of the vaccine is expected to arrive by the end of next month.

Ambassador of Japan to Vanuatu, Chiba Hiroshisa said they are in full support of prevention of coronavirus in Vanuatu.

The assistance follows the recent announcement of Japan’s Foreign Minister, Motehi Toshimitsu, that Japan will provide a grant of 11 million for doses of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Japan to countries through the COVAX Facility.

Ambassador Hiroshisa said they will be working closely with relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for the delivery of the vaccines to Vanuatu.