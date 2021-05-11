JICA Vanuatu awards participants with certificates

One of the participants, Lola Iavro, a representative from the Shefa Health Office attended training on Comprehensive Disaster Risk Reduction, from 16th November – 18 December, 2020.

Gregil Fateful from the Vanuatu Tourism Office attended training on Tourism and Promotion and Marketing from from February 15– 26 Feb, 2021.

Sakary Fateful from the Vanuatu Fire Service attended training on Rescue & First Aid Techniques and Fire Fighting techniques from 21 August-20 November 1996 and on the 8th July-21st October 1999.

He received 2 new certificates for the courses after they were damaged during TC Pam.

With COVID-19 triggering international border restrictions, JICA Vanuatu organized online trainings as an avenue for its participants in country.

During the ceremony, all participants did a presentation on their programmes and what action plans they wish to implement in Vanuatu to address the barriers at hand.

Present at the ceremony last week, were Japanese Embassy Ambassador, Chiba Hirohisa and Embassy staff, and other officials from JICA Vanuatu office, Vanuatu Tourism Office, Vanuatu Meteorological and Geohazard Department, and the Vanuatu Institute of Public Management.