Justice Minister receives Commission of Inquiry report into Vanuatu Maritime College

The four-member Commission is comprised of three lawyers Jona Mesao, Andrew Bal, Albert Nalpini and Sombert Gereva Deputy Director Coastal, Department of Fisheries.

The members were appointed by the previous government established, through the then Minister of Justice Esmon Simon by Regulation Order No: 120 of 2022 to enquire and compile a report on the findings as mandated under the Terms of Reference.

The COI carried out its mandate under the TOR which led to extended findings that warranted serious mismanagement matters.

This has enlarged the scope of inquiry into other matters arising within the inquiry process.

The COI physically visited the vicinity of Maritime College in Santo and conducted interviews, interrogation and observation.

The Commission stressed that during the process, they faced difficulties in the disclosure of collections of information, in particular recorded minutes for confirming certain issues.

The commission stressed on finance issues, that there is a sequence of financial insinuations as stated clearly and perfectly in the findings provided.

The second is the issue of management where there are no plans, whether it is the strategic plan, business plan, corporate plan, or even M&E framework.

It is also concluded that there is incompetency in management and administration under the chief executive officer.

The Chairman of the commission pointed out the third point raised by the COI is the governance of the administration. There is evidence that there is no executive body within the VMC. This leaves a bigger space for error in decision making and or mismanagement and maladministration.

The VMC does not meet the required standard to deliver services per the Vanuatu Qualification Authority Act. It seems as a breach of the provision of the act.

The VMC had since 2018 been registered under the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission as a private company. The registration includes the current CEO as a director of the company.

This leaves another question as to why a CEO would be appointed as a director of the company.

It concluded that this indicates a very poor management of the institution.

The Minister of Justice and Community Services, John Still Tariqetu said he is impressed with the final report done by the Commission of Inquiry.

He further explained that the report will be tabled in Parliament this year before it becomes a public document.

Photo supplied Caption: Members of the COI handing over the report to Minister of Justice and Community Service, John Still Tariqetu.