 

Killers, fraudster among 12 convicts pardoned by Vanuatu president

BY: Loop Pacific
07:08, August 3, 2023
Vanuatu's President Nikenike Vurobaravu has pardoned the convictions of at least 12 convicts.

Former MP Asang Sanick was among those whose convictions were pardoned.

The Daily Post reports his pardoning was done less than two months out from the Malekula by-election which is being held after the seat was vacated by Sanick, following the election petition case against him.

In 2021, he was convicted and received a suspended sentence of two years for domestic violence and for breaching the Leadership Code.

At the time of the conviction he was a deputy speaker in Parliament.

He completed 50 hours of community work as ordered by the presiding judge.

Despite his suspended sentence, the former MP was re-elected during the snap election last year.

However, in May his seat was declared vacant following a court ruling.

Other detainees who have been pardoned are five Indonesian seafarers who murdered their captain on board a Vanuatu-registered vessel.

They were sentenced to eight years' imprisonment in 2021.

 

     

