Leadership dispute in Vanuatu heads to court

Vohor has lodged his constitutional application in court over his suspension by Kalsakau's UMP faction.

While Kalsakau, a former Attorney General was reported by the local media as saying Vohor's suspension would be dealt with by the UMP Congress later this year, the Daily Post newspaper reports Vohor's spokesman Marcellino Pipite saying Kalsakau was not appointed by the UMP Congress.

The latest political turmoil is similar to the first power struggle of the leaders of the Vanuaaku Pati, 10 years after the country's independence, which created an internal power struggle to oust the then 'Father of Independence' the late Father Walter Lini, to form the current National United Party.