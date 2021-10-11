 

Legal action filed against Vanuatu's President

BY: Loop Pacific
12:00, October 11, 2021
A constitutional case over the recent pardoning of three former Prime Ministers of Vanuatu - Serge Vohor, Joe Natuman and Charlot Salwai - has been filed against President Obed Moses Tallis.

The former chairman of Public Service Commission, Martin Mahe, registered the constitutional application against President Tallis.

It argues the Constitution has no provisions for the Head of State to pardon convictions, only sentences.

Natuman and Salwai were convicted during their reigns as prime minister in two separate legislatures.

Vohor, on the other hand, was sent to jail when he was Member of Parliament for Santo Rural constituency.

 

Photo file Vanuatu President Obed Moses Tallis

     

