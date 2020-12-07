Light earthquake reported near Luganville, Vanuatu

The earthquake hit early morning on Monday 7 December 2020 at 2.22 am local time at an intermediate depth of 116 km. Magnitude and other quake parameters can still change in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data.

Volcano Discovery monitoring service identified a second report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.6 as well.

Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Luganville (pop. 13,400) located 52 km from the epicenter, Port-Olry (pop. 2,000) 72 km away, and Lakatoro (pop. 710) 81 km away.