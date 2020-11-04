Light magnitude 4.9 quake hits near Port-Vila, Vanuatu

The tremor was recorded early morning on Wednesday 4 November 2020 at 5.17 am local time, at an intermediate depth of 70 km below the surface.

The event was filed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first seismological agency to report it.



The monitoring service at VolcanoDiscovery identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.9 as well.



Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Port-Vila located 23 km from the epicenter.

