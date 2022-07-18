Live & Learn Vanuatu signs Forest Carbon Project Development Agreement with Penuro community

The third Forest Carbon Project Development Agreement was signed by the LLV team leader, Glarinda Andre Tanearu and chairperson of Penoru Community Conservation Area committee, Rueben Lepiko.

The Penoru CCA was registered under the Department of Environment Protection and Conservation Act in 2011.

Since then, the community has received limited support until LLV received funding early 2022 from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to implement Vanuatu's 3rd Forest Carbon project under the Nakau methodology Framework in the Penoru CCA.

Tanearu said Forest Carbon projects do not only bring sustainable livelihood benefits but also empower good decision making for the management, protection and conservation of significant species including the current 2000ha of Kauri trees conserved under the Penoru CCA management plan.

Lepiko acknowledged LLV and its partners the Nakau programme, Vanuatu Government, Live and Learn International, World Wildlife Fund and DFAT for recognizing the commitment and the conservation efforts which gives the opportunity to increase community livelihoods and build community resilience.

Photo supplied Caption: LLV team leader, Glarinda Andre and chairperson of Penoru CCA committee, Rueben Lepiko, signing the agreement