Lobbying underway in Vanuatu for next President

A high-ranking chief from Ambae, John Tarilama said it is the turn of his island to hold the top position as he pitched for the job.

And he has written to express his interest in the role to the Prime Minister, Bob Loughman, his deputy, Ishmael Kalsakau, the opposition leader, Ralph Regenvanu, and several other MPs.

Chief Tarilama said the head of state has traditionally been a politician or church leader but it is time now for a chief to become president.

He said he warrants the job because of his contribution to maintaining unity and peace among the Ambae people.

Obed Moses Tallis, who is a pastor, performed his final duty by opening the first ordinary session of parliament for 2022.

His mandate as the head of state will end in July.

In his opening speech to parliament's first session of 2022, he urged the government not to abolish the ministry of justice, warning of a "dictatorial system".

Photo credit Hilaire Bule Caption: High-ranking chief from Ambae, John Tarilama