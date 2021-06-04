Local business pledges support for Shepherds Mini Agriculture Show

The lights will be transported to Tongoa and will be installed at the SMAS venue at Morua, and will remain as lighting units around the Morua station.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity (MALFFB) said it appreciates the gesture of local businesses supporting the community and extends its vote of thanks to ThaiViet for the support.

ThaiViet owner Johnny Nguyen handed over one of the 10 units to the chairman of MALFFB SMAS Committee Fernand Massing this week.

The agriculture ministry and the Ministry of Trades, Commerce, Cooperatives, Industries and Ni Vanuatu Business (MTTCCNVB) will co-host the Shepherd Mini Agriculture Show on Tongoa Island from 5 – 10 June.

Over 100 farmers from Tongoa, Tongariki, Emae, Makira and Mataso are expected to participate in the show.

Photo supplied caption: ThaiViet owner Johnny Nguyen (left) presents solar street lights to the chairman of MALFFB SMAS Committee Fernand Massing.