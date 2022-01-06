Low pressure system located between Vanuatu, Fiji - Met Service

A series of alerts and warnings linked to active low-pressure systems are expected to affect both countries in the next few days.

The Met Service is urging residents to prepare for possible flash flooding, lightning strikes, landslides, and reduced visibility on roads and at sea.

In a statement released yesterday, it said a strong wind warning is in place for Fiji's Lau Group and a heavy rain alert is in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni Lomaiviti and nearby smaller islands.

Fiji Met said a strong wind warning also remained in force for Lau Waters and Northern Vanua Levu Waters.